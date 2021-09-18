How to Sounders at Real Salt Lake

The Seattle Sounders will attempt to jump back to the top of the table in the MLS Western Conference when it takes on Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night.

With just 11 matches left in its 2021 Major League Soccer campaign, the Seattle Sounders sit No. 2 on the table in the Western Conference with 45 points, just one fewer than top-seeded Sporting Kansas City, with Seattle having two fewer games played than their conference rivals.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders at Real Salt Lake:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

You can stream Sounders at Real Salt Lake online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That makes Saturday night's match between Seattle and Real Salt Lake crucial for the Sounders. However, that doesn't mean the stakes aren't high for the Claret and Cobalt, as well, who are currently sixth in the West with 33 points, just two points clear of the playoff line.

With both clubs needing three points and the underdogs hosting the match on a very favorable home field thanks to its altitude-related advantages, that sets up for a fascinating matchup between the Sounders and Real Salt Lake tonight.

Seattle are coming off back-to-back wins, first, a 1-0 home victory over Minnesota United last week behind a wonderous goal by midfielder Joao Paulo, and then a mid-week victory in Leagues Cup over Santos Laguna, also by a 1-0 scoreline but this one thanks to a late winner by star striker and potential MLS MVP favorite Raul Ruidiaz.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, are coming off a wild, back-and-forth affair against San Jose, which ended 4-3 in favor of the Claret and Cobalt. The scorers that day for Real Salt Lake were forward Justin Meram, midfielder Albert Rusnak and forward Rubio Rubin, who netted a brace.

Two high-powered offenses facing off in a matchup with huge playoff implications, Sounders at Real Salt Lake should be fantastic viewing for soccer fans.