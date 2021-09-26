How to Watch Sounders FC at Sporting Kansas City

The top two point earners in the Western Conference of the MLS take the field for the second time this season.

Sporting Kansas City (13-5-7) comes in as the top-scoring team in the Western Conference and sits atop the standings as it welcomes the Sounders (13-5-6), who are the best defensive team in the conference.

Anytime the top two teams in any league clash, it's appointment viewing, especially considering there are fewer than 10 games remaining in the MLS season.

Making the stakes even higher for Seattle: A win puts them in the slot for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

How to Watch Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Nearly two months to the day, it was pure domination by Kansas City as the team pounded the Sound 3-1 at home.

The Sounders come in with the overall better defense but also boast the league's No. 2 goal scorer in Raúl Ruidíaz (14), who gets a lot of shots off (80, third-most in MLS) and is in attack mode all game.

Daniel Salloi of Kansas City is right behind Ruidíaz with 13 goals tied for third in the league. The Kansas City offense has 12 players with at least one goal on the season and spreads the love well with four players scoring at least four times this season. The team also moves the ball well with 39 assists on its 43 goals so far this season.

On the Sounders' defense, they have the fewest shots against thanks to their terrific movement and defensive scheme, while also having the third-highest save percentage in the league at 75%. They do everything well.

This will be a clash of styles with two of the best goal scorers in the league. What a match.

