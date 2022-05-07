How to Watch Sounders FC at FC Dallas

The Sounders FC are looking to get some momentum in their MLS season on Saturday against FC Dallas.

Despite being one of the better teams in MLS history and one of the most consistent clubs, the Sounders FC (2-4-1) are off to a rough start in their MLS season as they take on a much improved FC Dallas (4-1-4) club. The season is still very young with a lot of matches to be played, but collecting losses early in the season will have a major impact on the final standings and the playoffs.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

FC Dallas took care of a much improved Houston Dynamo FC club (2-1) before a draw with Kansas City:

FC Dallas has not lost in seven matches, going 4-0-3 in this stretch and really showing they are a strong team in the Western Conference after finishing last season with only seven total wins.

During this stretch, they have a plus-eight goal differential, beating quality clubs in Nashville, Portland, Colorado and Houston while drawing with Chicago, New York and Kansas City.

On the other side of the pitch, Seattle has struggled through seven matches with a negative-two goal differential, giving up 11 total goals.

Last season at this point, they were 5-0-2 with a plus-11 goal differential and only three goals given up to their opponents. Their defense has clearly taken a step back to start this season while their offense is roughly the same.

Seattle is a defensive-oriented club and needs to control the clock, defense and possession game to win consistently in a very tough, very offensive-focused Western Conference.

