How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rapids host the Sounders at DSG Park on Sunday in MLS regular-season action.

Coming off of back-to-back wins in MLS play, the Sounders will look to make it three in a row when the team travels to Colorado to face the Rapids at DSG Park on Sunday. The two wins followed a tough elimination in the U.S. open cup round of 32 at the hands of the Earthquakes via penalty kicks after the match ended 2-2 in regular time.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live stream Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a busy month for Seattle so far with the Sounders having played five matches already in May. The first win of the month was a special one, as it immortalized Seattle as the first-ever MLS club to win the CONCACAF Champions League following a 3-0 victory in the second leg of the final on May 4.

The win, however, was followed by back-to-back losses which were a 2-0 defeat at Dallas followed by the aforementioned elimination in the open cup.

The Sounders will look to extend their win streak to three in a row when they travel to face Colorado on Sunday in MLS regular-season action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_18325798
