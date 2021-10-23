The two best teams in the Western Conference face off Saturday as Sporting Kansas City takes on Seattle Sounders FC.

Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders FC hosts second-place Sporting Kansas City on Saturday as the teams enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

Sporting Kansas City (15-7-7) is six points behind the Sounders (17-6-7) in the Western Conference. At 52 points, they have the same amount as the Colorado Rapids but have one more win and a better goal differential.

A win today would further secure Seattle's place as the best team in the Western Conference and one of the best in the league. A win for Kansas City would help them maintain second place over Colorado.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

When these teams faced each other in September, the Sounders jumped out to a two-goal lead on Sporting Kansas City and were able to hold on to win the match 2–1.

Seattle has a plus-24 goal differential, tied for first in the league with the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution, and is one of just four clubs with six or fewer losses on the year.

The Sounders have given up just 26 goals, the fewest in the league, and scored 50 goals, fourth in the league.

Sporting Kansas City has scored 52 goals (second in MLS) and allowed 33 goals (seventh in MLS) with a plus-19 goal differential, good for fourth in the league.

