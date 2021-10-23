    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The two best teams in the Western Conference face off Saturday as Sporting Kansas City takes on Seattle Sounders FC.
    Author:

    Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders FC hosts second-place Sporting Kansas City on Saturday as the teams enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

    Sporting Kansas City (15-7-7) is six points behind the Sounders (17-6-7) in the Western Conference. At 52 points, they have the same amount as the Colorado Rapids but have one more win and a better goal differential.

    A win today would further secure Seattle's place as the best team in the Western Conference and one of the best in the league. A win for Kansas City would help them maintain second place over Colorado.

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

    Watch Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    When these teams faced each other in September, the Sounders jumped out to a two-goal lead on Sporting Kansas City and were able to hold on to win the match 2–1.

    Seattle has a plus-24 goal differential, tied for first in the league with the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution, and is one of just four clubs with six or fewer losses on the year.

    The Sounders have given up just 26 goals, the fewest in the league, and scored 50 goals, fourth in the league.

    Sporting Kansas City has scored 52 goals (second in MLS) and allowed 33 goals (seventh in MLS) with a plus-19 goal differential, good for fourth in the league. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16969118
    College Football

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Washington State Cougars

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16837060
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16923394
    College Football

    How to Watch Maryland at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16927669
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico at Wyoming

    1 minute ago
    Colorado Buffaloes
    College Football

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Cal

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Stony Brook

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Toledo

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16973627
    College Football

    How to Watch LSU at Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Lincoln (Mo.) at Nebraska-Kearney

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy