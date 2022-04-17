Los Angeles FC, one of the top teams in the Western Conference, hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

The season is not starting off as strong as Sporting Kansas City (2-5-0) was expecting, as it takes on Los Angeles FC (4-1-1), one of the best teams in the Western Conference, The conference is really strong this season, as clubs that were at the bottom of the standings last season are now in contention, pushing one of the strongest teams from last season to the bottom.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Both clubs are coming off a loss, with Los Angeles FC losing its first match of the season to the LA Galaxy.

The easy identifier this season has been the defense of Sporting Kansas City, as it has given up 11 goals in seven matches for a -6 goal differential. The team also has the worst overall offense in not just the conference, but the MLS.

Last season KC had the fourth-highest goal differential in the MLS and the best offense in the conference, but a lot changes in a year.

A trend that has to change soon is Sporting Kansas City’s one goal or less streak to start the season, as it has five matches with one goal and two where the club was blanked.

On the other side, LA FC is playing great soccer as one of only five clubs with four wins this season. The team has the opportunity to become the second with five wins on Sunday.

LA FC has the second-most goals scored with 14 this season and the second-best goal differential at +8 this season in the MLS.

Chicharito is tied for the most goals in the MLS with five so far. He is on pace for one of the best seasons in club and league history.

