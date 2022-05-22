Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Kansas City travels to face San Jose at PayPal Park on Sunday in MLS regular season action.

Kansas City has suffered just one loss in its last six matches in all competitions with two wins and three draws in that span. With that being said, though, Sporting KC is still in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with just 12 points after 13 matches. Right above Kansas City in the standings are the Earthquakes in 12th with 13 points in 12 matches. The two clubs face off on Sunday at PayPal Park.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live stream Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose finds itself on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions which includes eliminating the Seattle Sounders, the first-ever CONCACAF Champions League champion from MLS, via penalty kicks in the U.S. Open Cup, Round of 32.

In its most recent MLS outing, the Earthquakes defeated Portland at home 3-2 thanks to a brace from Jamiro Monteiro to go along with a Jackson Yueill strike in the first half. The second of Monteiro's pair of goals hit the back of the net in the 80th minute, securing all three points for San Jose in dramatic fashion.

San Jose will look to extend its unbeaten run to five matches when it faces Sporting Kansas City at home in MLS regular season action.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 18, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jamiro Monteiro (35) celebrates with forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) after he scored a goal against the Portland Timbers during the first half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
