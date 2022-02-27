How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

It's an opening day match for Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United FC on Sunday.

Atlanta United has had a great preseason so far with victories in all three of its friendlies. The latest was a 4-0 victory over Birmingham City F.C.. This club has a new look, as it made several personnel changes in the offseason and manager Gonzalo Pineda looks to continue this early momentum.

Unfortunately, the United look to be without several players including: Jake Mulraney, Fanco Ibarra, Machop Chol, Alan Fanco, and Emerson Hydman.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Sporting KC looks to build off of its success in 2021 where it made it to the Conference semifinals, losing 2-1. In Sporting's preseason matches, they have tied twice and lost once.

The club will be without Nikola Vujnovic, Alan Puido, and Gadi Kinda. One guarantee in the lineup is Tim Melia in net. Sporting was third in the West last season and hope that new addition Logan Ndenbe will add some speed to the backline.

Both clubs will have new faces, but the mission is the same, to come out with a victory.

