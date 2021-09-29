How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

Sporting Kansas City, currently No. 2 in the Western Conference, will travel to Texas to play FC Dallas, which is currently ranked No. 11 in the conference.

Sporting KC has won two of its last five matches, victories against Minnesota and Chicago. The team lost two, as well, to Seattle and Los Angeles FC, and it drew against Colorado.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas:

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

You can live stream Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

FC Dallas enters this game not having a single win in its last five matches. The club has lost games to Vancouver, Houston and Salt Lake, and it drew against San Jose and New York City FC.

Sporting Kansas City is led in goals by Dániel Sallói, who has 13 goals in 24 matches this year. Sallói is equally matched on the other side by Ricardo Pepi, Dallas's leading scorer. He has 12 goals in 25 matches.

FC Dallas might have a worse record than Sporting KC and might be separated on the table by nine spots, but when you look at its goal differential on the season, it speaks volumes. FC Dallas (38) is just six goals shy of KC (44) on the year, but Dallas has also had 44 goals scored on them to KC's 28.

The story of this matchup will be whether or not Dallas can move the KC defense enough to get a couple of balls in the net, but that is definitely easier said than done.

Regional restrictions may apply.