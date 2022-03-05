Sporting Kansas City started their season off on the wrong foot. It will look to get into the win column with this early season game against the Houston Dynamo. In its opening day match, the team lost to Atlanta United by a score of 3-1. Scoring their lone goal was forward Dániel Sallói in the 85’. Sallói’s goal brought the deficit down to one but Sporting gave up a goal just four minutes later to lost by two.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo Today:

Match Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KORO - Corpus Christi)

Houston had a slightly better start to the season as they earned a point for a 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake. While it was an even match, the team would have preferred to pick up a win to start the season off strong.

The last meeting between these two clubs was October 3rd, 2021 and Sporting earned a 4-2 victory. The all-time record between these two clubs has Dynamo leading the series with 19 wins, Sporting with 16 wins, and 14 draws.

