October 3, 2021
How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Kansas City, No. 2 in MLS's Western Conference, faces a struggling but feisty Houston Dynamo side Sunday.
Through two games, Sporting Kansas City (14-6-7) and Houston Dynamo (5-11-12) are tied 1-1 with two very different matches. In their first meeting, Houston won in an ugly, 1-0 match for its second win of the season. A few weeks later, Kansas City fell down 0-1 in the second match, then rattled off three straight goals to win in an offensive flex. The rubber match today will determine who wins the season series unless it ends in a tie.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One garbage goal aside in extra time, Kansas City dominated Houston 3-2 in an exciting match to even up the season series 1-1:

Houston has played a strange season overall. It started off 2-1-2 after the win over Kansas City with some quality momentum and play. The team even had a positive goal differential at that point.

Since then the club has gone 3-10-10 with a -11 goal differential. The team sits near the bottom of the league and Western Conference, so every match to close out the season is being played with house money and no expectations.

It is the exact opposite for Kansas City, as it sits in second place in the Western Conference and third in the entire MLS with 49 points overall.

The club has the fourth-best goal difference (plus-18) and is the highest-scoring team in the Western Conference. These are the types of matches it has to take advantage of in its chase of Seattle for the top seed in the conference and the possibility of a first-round bye in the playoffs. As of today, Kansas City has a home game in the first round.

A win would push Kansas City ahead in points and a tie would inch the team within one point of Seattle in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo

