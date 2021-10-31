Skip to main content
    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 1 team in the Western Conference, Sporting Kansas City, will take on Minnesota United FC in the penultimate weekend of the MLS regular season.
    Author:

    Sporting Kansas City hold the top spot in the Western Conference entering their match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday.

    Sporting Kansas City has a record of 17-7-7 this season. In their last five matches, Kansas City is 4-0-1, with wins against the LA Galaxy 2–0, Seattle 2–1, Houston 4–2 and Dallas 3–1. Their only loss in their last five came against Vancouver 2–1.

    Minnesota United is eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 12-9-11. They are 2-1-2 in their last five games, with wins against Austin FC 1–0 and Philadelphia 3–2, losses to Colorado 3–1 and Vancouver 2–1 and a draw with LAFC 1–1.

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City is led in goals by Dániel Sallói, who has 16 goals in 27 appearances. Johnny Russell has 14 goals in 28 appearances, Alan Pulido has eight goals and Gadi Kinda has five.

    Minnesota's top goalscorer Robin Lod has eight goals on the year. Following Lod, Adrien Hunou has six goals and Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane have four goals apiece.

    The last time these two teams met, Kansas City came out on top 4–0 with goals from Khiry Shelton, Sallói, Russell and Cameron Duke.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
