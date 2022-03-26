Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 12 ranked Sporting Kansas City takes the pitch against No. 2 ranked Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

With only four games played into this season, Sporting Kansas City is the No. 12 team in the Conference West. It has totaled just three points with a -5 goal differential.

It started the season 1-0-3 losing to Atlanta United, Colorado Rapids, and most recently the Chicago Fire. It’s only win came again Houston.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Live stream the Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the same conference, Real Salt Lake is the No. 2 ranked team through the same amount of games to start the season. It has 10 points which is tied with No. 1 but has four fewer goals in the differential.

Real has beaten Seattle, New England, and Nashville, and it tied with Houston in its first game.

It ranks No. 8 in goals scored, No. 6 in assists, No. 11 in shots and No. 3 in saves.

Despite the vast gap in the standings, Sporting KC is favored to get the upset win on the pitch by one goal. The total projected goals scored is 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

