Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting Kansas City and the New England Revolution face off at Children's Mercy Park in MLS regular-season action on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City is sitting in last place in the Western Conference with just 13 points after 15 matches. The team's 13 points are the second-worst point total in the league, behind only Chicago's 11 points after 14 matches. New England, meanwhile, is sitting in 11th in the East with 16 points after 13 matches in MLS regular-season action.

How to Watch Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (WPTADT - Ft. Wayne)

Live stream Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution on fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

The Revolution have suffered just one loss in their last seven matches in all competitions, with the singular defeat coming in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16, where they lost 1-0 to NYC FC off of a 94th-minute strike from Santiago Rodríguez.

In MLS action, New England's most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against second-place Philadelphia, where Gustavo Bou scored via penalty kick in the second half to secure the draw at home for the Revolution.

New England now must travel to face Sporting KC on Sunday at Children's Mercy Park in MLS regular season action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WPTADT - Ft. Wayne)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Houston Dynamo midfielder Matias Vera (22) controls the ball past Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 seconds ago
USATSI_18349177
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas23 seconds ago
USATSI_18383004
MLS

How to Watch Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution

By Rafael Urbina23 seconds ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Malta vs. San Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Slovenia vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Switzerland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Greece vs. Kosovo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sweden Serbia
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Slovenia vs Serbia

By Brandon Rush25 minutes ago
Portugal
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: Switzerland vs Portugal

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy