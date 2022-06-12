Sporting Kansas City and the New England Revolution face off at Children's Mercy Park in MLS regular-season action on Sunday.

Sporting Kansas City is sitting in last place in the Western Conference with just 13 points after 15 matches. The team's 13 points are the second-worst point total in the league, behind only Chicago's 11 points after 14 matches. New England, meanwhile, is sitting in 11th in the East with 16 points after 13 matches in MLS regular-season action.

How to Watch Sporting KC vs. New England Revolution Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (WPTADT - Ft. Wayne)

The Revolution have suffered just one loss in their last seven matches in all competitions, with the singular defeat coming in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16, where they lost 1-0 to NYC FC off of a 94th-minute strike from Santiago Rodríguez.

In MLS action, New England's most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against second-place Philadelphia, where Gustavo Bou scored via penalty kick in the second half to secure the draw at home for the Revolution.

New England now must travel to face Sporting KC on Sunday at Children's Mercy Park in MLS regular season action.

