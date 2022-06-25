Sporting KC at Seattle Sounders stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sporting KC travels to face the Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

With 20 points after 14 matches, Seattle currently finds itself in seventh place in the Western Conference, above No. 8 Vancouver (20 points) due to goal difference. Sporting KC, meanwhile, is sitting in 12th place with 16 points after its 17 matches so far this season.

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WZVN - Ft. Myers, FL)

Seattle finds itself on a three-match unbeaten run in MLS action that began on May 29 when the Sounders hosted Charlotte to a 2-1 victory at Lumen Field. Seattle's attacking duo of Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz secured all three points for the team in the come-from-behind win at home.

The Sounders then defeated Vancouver 4-0 thanks to a Ruidíaz brace along with goals from Nicolás Lodeiro and Alex Roldan. Finally, in the team's most recent outing, Seattle settled for a 1-1 draw against Western Conference-leading LAFC after Albert Rusnák put his team up in the 58th minute, only for Cristian Arango to level the match in the 79th minute.

Seattle now gets to host Sporting KC on Saturday, which is coming off of a 6-0 thrashing of USL-club Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup action.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WZVN - Ft. Myers, FL)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
