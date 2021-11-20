Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sporting Kansas City takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the opening round of the MLS playoffs.
    Sporting Kansas City (17-10-7, 58 points) looked like they might be the best club in the MLS outside of New England for much of the season. But instead of having a bye this weekend and home playoff games throughout, they are facing the Vancouver Whitecaps (12-9-13, 48 points) in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Both clubs will to see which will advance to the next round.

    How to Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIMAS (KCRP - Corpus Christi)

    Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, Kansas City is 1-1-0 (4-2 goal differential) against Vancouver but lost its most recent meeting with the Whitecaps, which was a part of their slide in the standings over the last seven matches.

    In that span, Kansas City went 3-4-0 (with a minus-2 goal differential) including its current three-match losing streak.

    Before the slide, they were 14-6-7 with a plus-20 goal differential. They were cruising and looked like a genuine challenger to the New England Revolution.

    On the other hand, Vancouver has been a classic bend-don’t-break team since September.  Since then, they have played 13 matches, going 6-2-5 with a plus-four goal differential.

    Surviving on defense is a strong regular season strategy but can be a detriment in the playoffs. In the Western Conference, Vancouver has by far the most ties this season.

    Vancouver has an uphill battle on the road in this match. They are 2-5-10 on the road this season with a 20–28 goal differential. They played a lot of “home games” in Salt Lake this season, which made their journey all the more challenging to get to this point.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

