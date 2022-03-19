The Regiomontano Derby gets underway on Satruday when Tigres UANL hosts Monterrey on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament.

Since the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich at Monterrey, the club has had an unexpected resurgence and is now sitting in sixth place in the standings with 15 points. Tigres, meanwhile, led by ex-Club América and Mexican national team boss Miguel Herrera, has won six of its last seven matches in Liga MX action.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Tigres are fresh off a 3-0 victory over León thanks to goals from André-Pierre Gignac, Luis Quiñónes and Florian Thauvin. Gignac is now the sole leader with eight goals in the Clausura tournament so far.

Monterrey, meanwhile, is also coming off of a 3-0 win, but over Juárez with goals from Rodolfo Pizarro, Joel Campbell and Alfonso Alvarado. The Costa Rica attacker has now scored in his last three Liga MX matches with Vucetich's squad.

Vucetich confirmed that his club will be without starting striker Rogelio Funes Mori for the match, as he is still recovering from an injury.

The two clubs from the city of Monterrey will now face off in the 127th edition of the Regiomontano Derby, this time at Universitario Stadium, home of Herrera's Tigres.

