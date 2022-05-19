How to Watch Timbers at Earthquakes

With only five points separating the Timbers and Earthquakes in the standings, Wednesday night's game should be a competitive one to watch.

Two Western Conference teams will battle it out on Wednesday night. The Timbers are currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with 15 points. San Jose is in 12th place with 10 points.

How to Watch Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Match Date: May 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Live Stream Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV

San Jose’s latest MLS match was a 3-3 draw against the Whitecaps. The Earthquakes fell behind in the 52nd minute but Jamiro Monteiro scored a tying goal 10 minutes later. Jeremy Ebobisse gave the Quakes their first lead of the night but Vancouver quickly countered to tie it again. Jeremy Ebobisse scored again to give the Quakes their first lead of the night. The Earthquakes were unable to hold onto the lead and ultimately gave up a goal at the 90-minute mark to walk away with only one point.

San Jose has also recently advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup where the club was able to advance after defeating the Sounders 10-9 in a shootout.

Portland was also competing in the U.S. Open Cup but was knocked out by LAFC. In its most recent MLS match, Portland defeated Sporting KC 7-2. Five different players scored for Portland in the win providing a bit of confidence coming into tonight's game. Scoring for Portland was Bill Tuiloma, Sebastián Blanco, Nathan Fogaça, Marvin Loria and Santiago Moreno.

Although the season is young, San Jose will need to start working its way up in the standings beginning with a win over Portland tonight.

