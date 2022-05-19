How to Watch Timbers at Earthquakes

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With only five points separating the Timbers and Earthquakes in the standings, Wednesday night's game should be a competitive one to watch.

Two Western Conference teams will battle it out on Wednesday night. The Timbers are currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with 15 points. San Jose is in 12th place with 10 points. 

How to Watch Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Match Date: May 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Live Stream Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

San Jose’s latest MLS match was a 3-3 draw against the Whitecaps. The Earthquakes fell behind in the 52nd minute but Jamiro Monteiro scored a tying goal 10 minutes later. Jeremy Ebobisse gave the Quakes their first lead of the night but Vancouver quickly countered to tie it again. Jeremy Ebobisse scored again to give the Quakes their first lead of the night. The Earthquakes were unable to hold onto the lead and ultimately gave up a goal at the 90-minute mark to walk away with only one point. 

San Jose has also recently advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup where the club was able to advance after defeating the Sounders 10-9 in a shootout.

Portland was also competing in the U.S. Open Cup but was knocked out by LAFC. In its most recent MLS match, Portland defeated Sporting KC 7-2. Five different players scored for Portland in the win providing a bit of confidence coming into tonight's game. Scoring for Portland was Bill Tuiloma, Sebastián Blanco, Nathan Fogaça, Marvin Loria and Santiago Moreno. 

Although the season is young, San Jose will need to start working its way up in the standings beginning with a win over Portland tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Portland Timbers at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 15, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrate the overtime win over the Dallas Stars in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
May 14, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
May 14, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) falls into Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar (6) in the first half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Apr 30, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids defender Gustavo Vallecilla (24) controls the ball against Portland Timbers forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11) in the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch Kingdom Business Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas21 seconds ago
USATSI_18228418
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC at Los Angeles FC

By Christine Brown21 seconds ago
USATSI_18274730
MLS

How to Watch Timbers at Earthquakes

By Christine Brown21 seconds ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Earthquakes defender Marcos Lopez (27) battles for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy