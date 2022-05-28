The Timbers are on the road in Miami for this cross-conference matchup tonight. Portland is currently in 10th place in the Western Conference with 15 points while Inter Miami is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 15 points.

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Inter Miami CF Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, FL)

Live Stream Portland Timbers at Inter Miami CF on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland is coming off of a 2-0 loss to the Union on Sunday. Dániel Gazdag was able to get on the board early for the Union, scoring in the fifth minute. Sérgio Santos was able to score a second goal at the start of the second half to extend the lead. Portland has lost four straight games and will look to right the ship with a win tonight.

Inter Miami is coming off a loss in penalties against Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday. Inter Miami has two wins, two draws and one loss over its last five games. Its most recent win was a 2-0 result over the NY Red Bulls. Ariel Lassiter scored in the 29th minute for Inter to take the lead and Robert Taylor added a late goal to extend that lead in the 88th minute.

With both teams sharing an equal position in their respective conferences and equal points, today's match should be very even.

Regional restrictions may apply.