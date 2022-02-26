MLS begins on Saturday with Toronto FC and FC Dallas taking the field for the first game of the season.

The best part of a new season is that every team is on the same level at 0-0-0 with no points. It is a clean slate that allows teams like Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference and FC Dallas in the Western Conference to erase their struggles from last season. Last season, Toronto FC finished second to last in their conference while FC Dallas finished just a hair above them in third to last place in their conference. Can either or both teams make a playoff push this season?

How to Watch Toronto FC at FC Dallas today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Last season, these two clubs did not face each other due to the schedule, so this is an opportunity for bragging rights against their cross conference foes.

Looking at each club from last year to see what they might be this season, Toronto FC is looking to be better on the defensive end. They gave up the second most goals in the entire MLS (66) and need to get that down to closer to 45-50 to have a chance at the playoffs.

Every team in the playoffs last season gave up 54 goals or fewer, with only two clubs giving up more than 50-plus goals.

For FC Dallas, they actually had a profile that was closer to a playoff team than the worst team in the league.

They only had a minus-9 goal differential and scored the eighth most goals (47) in the Western Conference and gave up 56 goals, tied for last in the conference. The reason they didn’t make the playoffs came down to losses and ties. They finished with the second most combined losses and ties in the conference, which if some of those become wins this season they are going to be a competitive playoff contender.

