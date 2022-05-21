Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

D.C. United hosts Toronto FC at Audi Field on Saturday in an intriguing MLS matchup.

After falling to a red-hot New York City FC squad on Wednesday night, D.C. United looks to get back into the win column when they host Toronto FC at Audi Field on Saturday afternoon.

D.C. United currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1-6 record and 13 points this season, which is only two points behind Atlanta for seventh place. Toronto, on the other hand, is struggling in the first half of the 2022 campaign in 13th in the East.

How to Watch Toronto FC at D.C. United Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Toronto FC at D.C. United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In a mid-week matchup against New York City FC, D.C. United registered only eight of the 20 shots in the game, falling to NYCFC by a final score of 2-0. Alexander Callens and Valentin Castellanos scored in the first half to coast to victory, with NYCFC extending its unbeaten streak to six games by beating the hosts in Washington.

As for Toronto, Orlando City’s Kyle Smith scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to stun the home team in a 1-0 win against Toronto on Saturday. Smith headed a corner from Alexandre Pato inside the far post, extending Toronto’s losing streak to five games. Toronto has lost the last three by shutout and two straight on last-minute goals.

D.C. United and Toronto look to rebound from losses when they square off on Saturday in Washington.

Regional restrictions may apply

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

