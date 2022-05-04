Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 FC Cincinnati will try to surpass No. 8 Toronto FC with a win on Wednesday night in this MLS matchup.

Toronto FC will travel to FC Cincinnati in tonight's Eastern Conference matchup. While Cincinnati is currently four spots behind Toronto in the standings with 10 points, the club is only one point behind based on goal differential.

How to Watch Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati Today:

Match Date: May 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: WSTR Star 64

Live Stream Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five MLS games, Cincinnati has one win, three losses and one draw. In its last game, Cincinnati was able to pick up a win against Toronto with a score of 2-1. Ian Murphy scored first for Cincinnati at the 44-minute mark just before halftime. Luciano Acosta scored shortly after the team came out of the locker room to give Cincinnati a two-goal lead. Jesús Jiménez cut the lead in half with a goal for Toronto at the 65-minute mark but the team could not produce again to even the score. 

Toronto has had a bit more success recently with one win, two losses and two draws. Prior to its loss to Cincinnati, Toronto dropped a 5-4 game to New York City. Despite scoring two goals first, Toronto was not able to hold onto its lead. 

With the season still young, there is plenty of time to pick up points, but both teams will be looking to move up in the standings early on and hold their positions. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18192664
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Maple Leafs Game 2

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18198249
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18181702
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1011646783h (1)
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_18192875
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Hurricanes Game 2

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18185717
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Red Sox

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
imago0046601480h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Florida at Florida State in College Softball

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_17845086
College Baseball

How to Watch North Carolina A&T at South Carolina in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy