No. 11 FC Cincinnati will try to surpass No. 8 Toronto FC with a win on Wednesday night in this MLS matchup.

Toronto FC will travel to FC Cincinnati in tonight's Eastern Conference matchup. While Cincinnati is currently four spots behind Toronto in the standings with 10 points, the club is only one point behind based on goal differential.

How to Watch Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati Today:

Match Date: May 4, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: WSTR Star 64

Live Stream Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five MLS games, Cincinnati has one win, three losses and one draw. In its last game, Cincinnati was able to pick up a win against Toronto with a score of 2-1. Ian Murphy scored first for Cincinnati at the 44-minute mark just before halftime. Luciano Acosta scored shortly after the team came out of the locker room to give Cincinnati a two-goal lead. Jesús Jiménez cut the lead in half with a goal for Toronto at the 65-minute mark but the team could not produce again to even the score.

Toronto has had a bit more success recently with one win, two losses and two draws. Prior to its loss to Cincinnati, Toronto dropped a 5-4 game to New York City. Despite scoring two goals first, Toronto was not able to hold onto its lead.

With the season still young, there is plenty of time to pick up points, but both teams will be looking to move up in the standings early on and hold their positions.

