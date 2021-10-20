Toronto FC will face-off against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday as the two fight for position in the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Toronto FC is 3-1-1 in its last five matches. The team beat Nashville 2-1, before drawing with Colorado. Toronto then beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 and Chicago 3-1, before dropping the most recent game 2-0 to Atlanta.

Inter Miami CF has had a very rough stretch recently. The team is 0-0-5 in its last five and currently sits at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference. The team has lost to Nashville 5-0, Atlanta 1-0, Portland 1-0, the New York Red Bulls 1-0 and the Columbus Crew 4-0.

How to Watch: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

Toronto FC is led in goals by Jonathan Osorio, who has four in 20 matches. He is followed closely by midfielder Marky Delgado and defender Omar González, who both have three goals in 26 matches.

Inter Miami is led by former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentina superstar Gonzalo Higuaín, who has 10 goals in 26 matches. He is tied for 14th in the MLS is goals scored.

The last time these two teams played, Miami got a 1-0 win with the only goal being scored by Christian Makoun in the 95th minute of play after a Toronto red card was issued to Kemar Lawrence.

