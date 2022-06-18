How to Watch Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls

The fourth-place New York Red Bulls host Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday in an exciting MLS showdown.

After the Red Bulls were stunned at home by a new-look Charlotte side, New York returns to action to take on Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night.

How to Watch Toronto at New York Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream Toronto at New York on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Red Bulls are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 23 points this season, which is only three points behind conference leaders New York City FC. Toronto, on the other hand, is moving towards the bottom of the table in 12th place with 15 points.

Charlotte FC took down the Red Bulls in Christian Lattanzio’s debut as head coach. Benjamin Bender scored in first-half stoppage time to give Charlotte the lead, and Derrick Jones secured the win with a stoppage-time goal in the second half.

As for Toronto, it rallied past the Fire behind Alejandro Pozuelo’s brace with two second-half goals. Pozuelo scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, then added another goal in the 78th minute to give Toronto the lead for good.

Toronto and New York return to action in MLS play at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply