Skip to main content

How to Watch Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth-place New York Red Bulls host Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday in an exciting MLS showdown.

After the Red Bulls were stunned at home by a new-look Charlotte side, New York returns to action to take on Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night.

How to Watch Toronto at New York Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream Toronto at New York on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Red Bulls are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 23 points this season, which is only three points behind conference leaders New York City FC. Toronto, on the other hand, is moving towards the bottom of the table in 12th place with 15 points.

Charlotte FC took down the Red Bulls in Christian Lattanzio’s debut as head coach. Benjamin Bender scored in first-half stoppage time to give Charlotte the lead, and Derrick Jones secured the win with a stoppage-time goal in the second half.

As for Toronto, it rallied past the Fire behind Alejandro Pozuelo’s brace with two second-half goals. Pozuelo scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, then added another goal in the 78th minute to give Toronto the lead for good.

Toronto and New York return to action in MLS play at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez (9) controls the ballagainst Orlando City SC during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Dodgers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18553885
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_14296774
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Clean Harbors 150, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1004763672h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Western Conference Final: Seattle Seawolves at Houston SaberCats

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
AUBURN
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Ole Miss vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18519417
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy