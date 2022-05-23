How to Watch Union at Timbers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Union travel to Portland to face the Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday in MLS regular-season action.

The Union are enjoying a fine start to the 2022 MLS campaign with the club currently first in the Eastern Conference with 21 points after 12 matches. Philadelphia has lost just once so far this season and is leading the league with the least amount of goals conceded at nine.

Portland, meanwhile, is sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference with 15 points after 13 matches. The club's most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat at San Jose where goals from Cristhian Paredes and Bill Tuiloma weren't enough to secure any points for the Timbers.

Philadelphia is coming off of a scoreless draw at home to second-to-last-in-the-East Inter Miami, drawing with the Red Bulls 1-1 in the match before that. The Union have drawn in their last five matches in MLS action in a row.

Philadelphia will now look to get back to winning ways when the club travels to face the Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday.

May 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) works against Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

