The Philadelphia Union are on the road to play the New England Revolution tonight. The Union will try to hold on to first place with a win.

Top-ranked Eastern Conference team Philadelphia Union will take on the New England Revolution on Saturday night. The Union won their last match 2-0 over the Timbers. Dániel Gazdag was able to get on the Union on the board early scoring in the fifth minute of play. Sérgio Santos was able to score a second goal at the start of the second half to head into the locker room with a comfortable lead.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution Today:

Match Date: May 28, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

The Revolution were knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by New York City FC where Santiago Rodriguez scored a goal in the 94th minute. In the club's last MLS match, the team defeated Cincinnati 3-2. Sebastian Lletget, Adam Buksa and Tommy McNamara all scored goals in the match to propel the Revolution to victory.

The last meeting between the two clubs was in September when the Revolution won 1-0 despite playing down a player for thirty minutes. The two clubs are going to face each other again on July 16.

