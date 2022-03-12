Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Houston Dynamo both look for the first win of the season today.

To start the season the Houston Dynamo (0-1-1) and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-1-1) started the season with the same record. These clubs had very different seasons last year with the Whitecaps making the playoffs and the Dynamo finishing at the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference. This season gives them both a clean slate to have a better overall season starting today.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Houston Dynamo today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Houston Dynamo online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season the Houston Dynamo were not a very successful team, but have a lot of positives to build off of here at the beginning of this season:

Through two games this season the Whitecaps and Dynamo have very similar paths. They both have two points and are tied in the standings looking for their first win of the early season.

Both clubs are also looking for their first goals of the season.

Through two games the Whitecaps have a -4 goal differential with zero goals scored and four goals allowed. They lost their season opener to Columbus 0-4 and tied with New York City 0-0 in their last match out.

For the Dynamo, they have a -1 goal differential showing some identity as a defensive club. They scrapped to a tie against Salt Lake City 0-0 in their first match and lost to Kansas City 0-1 in their last match.

Both of those teams were strong, playoff contenders last season either showing early-season rust or an improvement to the Dynamo this season.

Which club will get their first win or score their first goal of the season here today?

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Houston Dynamo

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; A young fan gets an autograph from Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson (26) as he leave the pitch after the game against the Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports
