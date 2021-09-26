How to Watch Vancouver vs. Dallas

September 26, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vancouver Whitecaps FC looks to gain ground in a crowded Western Conference. Vancouver is are currently in ninth place, while Dallas is in 11th place in the conference.
Author:

Vancouver and Dallas' first meeting of the season was a back and forth affair, which ended in a 2-2 draw in early July. On Saturday, the teams will meet for the second and final time this MLS season.

How to Watch: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas

Match Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS-KTXA Dallas

Live Stream Vancouver vs. Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These late season games are must-win situations for a Vancouver team that sits in ninth place in the Western Conference, which is just two spots out of playoff position. However, it's a crowded field with the fourth place team and 10th place team separated by just eight points. 

There may be no hotter team in MLS right now than the Whitecaps. They've lost just once since July 7 and are 5-6-1 in that stretch.

That success has been sparked from the defensive end. In those 12 games, Vancouver has allowed two or more goals just twice. On offense, Cristian Dájome paces the team with eight tallies. 

Ricardo Pepi leads Dallas with 12 goals, the fifth-most by a single player in MLS this season. Overall, Dallas has scored 38 goals, which puts them in a tie for seventh-most in the league.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS-KTXA
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
