How to Watch Whitecaps vs. LA FC

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LAFC looks to remain undefeated on the season when it takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Los Angeles (2-1-0) looks to keep its unbeaten streak alive when it hosts the winless Vancouver Whitecaps (0-1-2) at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday night.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its most recent contest, LAFC blanked Inter Miami 2-0 behind goals from Kwadwo Opoku and Imsael Tajouri-Shradi last Saturday. Miami’s Brek Shea was sent off in the first half for pulling down Brian Rodriguez on a breakaway. Then, Tajouri-Shradi scored off a set piece in the second half to give LAFC a two-goal lead. The team wouldn’t look back.

Houston’s Darwin Quintero’s brace carried the Dynamo past the Whitecaps in its game last weekend. Quintero scored the game-winner early in the second half, as the Dynamo came from behind to beat the visiting Whitecaps by a score of 2-1.

Vancouver will now look for its first win of the season when it travels to take on LAFC on Sunday night.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
