How to Watch Whitecaps vs. LA FC

LAFC looks to remain undefeated on the season when it takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Los Angeles (2-1-0) looks to keep its unbeaten streak alive when it hosts the winless Vancouver Whitecaps (0-1-2) at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday night.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Los Angeles FC Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

In its most recent contest, LAFC blanked Inter Miami 2-0 behind goals from Kwadwo Opoku and Imsael Tajouri-Shradi last Saturday. Miami’s Brek Shea was sent off in the first half for pulling down Brian Rodriguez on a breakaway. Then, Tajouri-Shradi scored off a set piece in the second half to give LAFC a two-goal lead. The team wouldn’t look back.

Houston’s Darwin Quintero’s brace carried the Dynamo past the Whitecaps in its game last weekend. Quintero scored the game-winner early in the second half, as the Dynamo came from behind to beat the visiting Whitecaps by a score of 2-1.

Vancouver will now look for its first win of the season when it travels to take on LAFC on Sunday night.

