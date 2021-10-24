    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The red-hot Whitecaps bring a two-game winning streak into San Jose as they face the Earthquakes.
    Author:

    The Whitecaps look to extend their winning streak to three matches against the Earthquakes in San Jose on Saturday.

    San Jose is 2-0-3 in its last five matches. The Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC 2–0, then lost three straight matches to Seattle 3–1, Vancouver 3–0 and Los Angeles FC 3–1 before snapping the streak with a 4–0 win against Austin in their most recent match.

    How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Arena

    You can live stream Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Vancouver is 3-1-1 in its last five matches. Their only loss came 4–1 against Seattle, but they bring a two-match winning streak into Saturday having beaten Kansas City 2–1 and Portland 3–2.

    The last time these two teams met was at the beginning of October. Vancouver won 3–0 on the back of a hat trick from Brian White, who scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes.

    The clubs also played each other to a 0–0 draw back in August.

    Vancouver will look to continue to pile up points with a win Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Arena
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16994377
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Trail Blazers

    just now
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in College Soccer

    just now
    USATSI_16994753
    MLS

    How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes

    just now
    USATSI_16994045
    MLS

    How to Watch LA Galaxy at FC Dallas

    just now
    Oct 20, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. The Kings won 124-121. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    just now
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    just now
    Oct 19, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) battle for possession of the ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_13327697
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Sacramento State

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy