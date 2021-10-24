How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes

The red-hot Whitecaps bring a two-game winning streak into San Jose as they face the Earthquakes.

The Whitecaps look to extend their winning streak to three matches against the Earthquakes in San Jose on Saturday.

San Jose is 2-0-3 in its last five matches. The Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC 2–0, then lost three straight matches to Seattle 3–1, Vancouver 3–0 and Los Angeles FC 3–1 before snapping the streak with a 4–0 win against Austin in their most recent match.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Online:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Arena

You can live stream Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vancouver is 3-1-1 in its last five matches. Their only loss came 4–1 against Seattle, but they bring a two-match winning streak into Saturday having beaten Kansas City 2–1 and Portland 3–2.

The last time these two teams met was at the beginning of October. Vancouver won 3–0 on the back of a hat trick from Brian White, who scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes.

The clubs also played each other to a 0–0 draw back in August.

Vancouver will look to continue to pile up points with a win Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.