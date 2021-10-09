A potential playoff preview pits the best team in the Western Conference in the Sounders against a team looking to sneak into the final playoff slot.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-8-10) head south to take on the Seattle Sounders (16-5-6) on Saturday.

The Whitecaps have had just one winning streak all season, a four-game run in August and early September. The Western Conference-leading Sounders are on a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday's match.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Seattle Sounders FC:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

In the first of three matches this season between the clubs, Seattle and Vancouver tied 2–2.

Seattle carried a 1–0 lead into halftime in that match but gave up the tying goal and the lead in seven minutes coming out of the break. They tied the game themselves at the 70-minute mark and left with a draw.

Vancouver sits one point behind Minnesota for the final playoff slot in the Western Conference. The two postseason hopefuls play head-to-head in the final match of October. That contest could decide who the top seed in the Western Conference faces in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sounders currently hold the top seed but sit just two points ahead of second-place Sporting Kansas City.

