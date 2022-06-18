Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Dallas returns from the international break to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Returning from the international break after USA and Dallas star Jesus Ferreira’s successful stint with the national team, Dallas hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Saturday.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas currently sits in second place in the Western Conference with 25 points this season, trailing first-place LAFC by four points. Vancouver, on the other hand, is falling down the table into 11th place in the West with 17 points and a minus-12 goal differential this season.

In Vancouver’s first game back from the international break, the Whitecaps were trounced by the Sounders by a final score of 4-0 earlier this week. Seattle’s Nicolás Lodeiro scored from the penalty spot just five minutes into the contest, followed by a pair of goals from Raúl Ruidíaz as the Sounders cruised to victory on Tuesday night.

As for Dallas, it scored three second-half goals to out-last Orlando City before the international break. Paul Arriola scored twice in the second half, putting the game away for Dallas by finding the back of the net in the 84th minute to make it a 3-1 final.

FC Dallas looks to pick up where it left off when Vancouver comes to Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
