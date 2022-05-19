FC Dallas is off to a great start this season being just one of two teams in the league with just one loss so far. The club is currently in second place in the Western Conference with 22 points, good for the second-highest point total in the league. Vancouver, meanwhile, is last in the West with just eight points after 10 matches.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas Today:

Match Date: May 18, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

FC Dallas is currently on a nine-match unbeaten run in league action with six wins and three draws in that span.

The club's most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over fourth-place LA Galaxy in Carson, California. USMNT-regulars Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola both got on the scoresheet in the win with Ferreira notching a brace.

Vancouver is coming off of a thrilling 3-3 draw at home against San Jose where Erik Godoy scored in the 90th minute to secure the point at home for the Canadien team.

The Whitecaps now receive a visit from second-place FC Dallas at BC Place on Wednesday in MLS regular-season action.

