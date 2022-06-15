How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps at Seattle Sounders

The Whitecaps and Sounders return from the international break and face each other Tuesday in Seattle.

With both teams coming off close victories before the international break, the Whitecaps and Sounders return to MLS play with a mid-week matchup in Seattle on Tuesday night.

Seattle and Vancouver both need to string wins together as they are on the outside looking into the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Vancouver currently sits in tenth place with 17 points this season, while Seattle is one spot behind with 16 points so far in 2022.

How to Watch Whitecaps at Sounders Today

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Before the international break, the Whitecaps stunned Real Salt Lake in Vancouver with a stoppage-time penalty conversion from Ryan Gauld. Real Salt Lake’s Justin Meram tied the score with a goal in the 51st minute, but Aaron Herrera’s red card in stoppage time led to a Whitecaps penalty, and Gauld made Herrera and Real Salt Lake pay for taking down Luis Martins with a sliding tackle in the 18-yard box.

As for Seattle, two second-half goals from Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz erased a 1-0 halftime deficit to propel the Sounders to a win over Charlotte FC.

The Whitecaps travel to Seattle to take on the Sounders after a long international break for the two MLS sides on Tuesday night.

