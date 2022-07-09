KSW 72 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch KSW 72: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The world of MMA features an eight match card for KSW 72 with a co-main event today.

The best fighters in Eastern Europe take center stage today in mixed martial arts action for KSW 72. The card is presented by Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki and will take place from the Amfiteatr Kadzielnia in Kielce, Poland. This card features eight bouts with a co-main event with a welterweight and featherweight fight sure to steal the show.

How to Watch KSW 72 today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network (Canada)

The main event of the evening features Tomasz Romanowski and Andrzej Grzebyk in a Welterweight bout between two of the best in Eastern Europe.

Then in the co-main event, Patryk Kaczmarczyk (8-1-0) takes on Dawid Śmiełowski (9-0-0) in a fight between two of the Top 25 ranked featherweights.

The rest of the card features Oumar Sy (6-0-0) vs. Hasan Mezhiev (12-0-0), Emilia Czerwińska (1-0-0) vs. Sara Luzar Smajić (4-1-0), Patryk Surdyn (6-2-0) vs. Gustavo Oliveira (8-1-0), Kacper Koziorzębski (8-4-0) vs. Emil Weber Meek (9-6-0), Hubert Szymajda (9-5-0) vs. Yann Liasse (7-1-0) and Robert Maciejowski (5-4-1) vs. Arkadiusz Kaszuba (3-1-0).

Today has a card with a little bit for everyone in mixed martial arts with welterweight, featherweight, light heavyweight, P4P, bantamweight, lightweight and middleweight divisions on display.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

KSW 72

TV CHANNEL: The Fight Network (Canada)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
