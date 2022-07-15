How to Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge: Stream Live Online, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lux Fight League 24 Challenge heads to Mexico with a seven-match card today.

With seven matches on the main card and three more on the prelim card, the Lux Fight League 24 Challenge brings 10 fights in the world of MMA to Tijuana, Mexico. Most of the fights feature locals fighting in front of a friendly, home crowd today that should be electric and create an atmosphere in the arena and octagon that will be unmatched on most cards.

How to Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The world of MMA and the Lux Fight League sets up the octagon in Mexico for a big card of the best local talent in the fight world.

The main event on the card features Andres Ayala (13-9-0) and Luis Guerrero (7-3-0) in one of a few fights without two Mexican locals in the fight.

Ayala is from Bogota, Columbia and is coming off a loss in his last fight as a bantamweight fighter. He is looking to get back on track because another loss pushes him closer to being .500 as a fighter which is not a great career trajectory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Lux Fight League 24 Challenge

TV CHANNEL: The Fight Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18600868
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx at Fever: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson59 seconds ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees: Stream MLB Rivalry Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson59 seconds ago
THUNDER SUMMER LEAGUE
NBA

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors: Live Stream NBA Summer League

By Phil Watson59 seconds ago
baseball field
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Woodpeckers at Pelicans: Stream MiLB Live, TV channel

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
MMA Mat
MMA

How to Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge: Stream Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18696812
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Marlins: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Barracuda Championship, Second Round: Stream PGA live

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy