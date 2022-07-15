How to Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge: Stream Live Online, TV Channel

With seven matches on the main card and three more on the prelim card, the Lux Fight League 24 Challenge brings 10 fights in the world of MMA to Tijuana, Mexico. Most of the fights feature locals fighting in front of a friendly, home crowd today that should be electric and create an atmosphere in the arena and octagon that will be unmatched on most cards.

How to Watch Lux Fight League 24 Challenge today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

The world of MMA and the Lux Fight League sets up the octagon in Mexico for a big card of the best local talent in the fight world.

The main event on the card features Andres Ayala (13-9-0) and Luis Guerrero (7-3-0) in one of a few fights without two Mexican locals in the fight.

Ayala is from Bogota, Columbia and is coming off a loss in his last fight as a bantamweight fighter. He is looking to get back on track because another loss pushes him closer to being .500 as a fighter which is not a great career trajectory.

