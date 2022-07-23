How to Watch Bellator 283: Stream welterweight fight

Skip to main content

How to Watch Bellator 283: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Former welterweight champion Douglas Lima takes on Jason Jackson at Bellator 283.

Bellator makes its debut in Washington state tonight when former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-10) faces Jason Jackson (15-4) in a bout that was originally scheduled for May 13. This fight was originally slated to be a three-round bout, but after the Patricky Pitbull vs Sidney Outlaw fight for the lightweight title was canceled due to injury, this bout was bumped to the main event and extended to a five-round contest.

Jackson enters tonight on a five-fight winning streak, ranked as the fourth best welterweight in Bellator, having lost only one bout since August of 2018. This could be a long night for Jackson, who has seen seven-straight fights go the distance whereas Lima has had four consecutive bouts go to the judge’s scorecards.

Outlaw (16-4) will now face Tofiq Musayev (18-4) in the co-main event at lightweight on just three weeks’ notice. Outlaw is undefeated since his return to lightweight in 2019 and enters tonight as the top-ranked lightweight in Bellator.

Third-ranked lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) makes his 2022 debut as he takes on Chris Gonzalez (8-1). Nurmagomedov has only seen two bouts go the distance, winning eight via knockout and four by way of submission.

In other action, welterweight Lorenz Larkin (24-7) faces undefeated Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-0) and heavyweight Davion “All Day” Franklin (5-0) takes on Marcelo Golm.

