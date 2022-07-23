How to Watch KSW 72: Stream MMA Welterweight Live, TV Channel

The KSW heads to Amfiteatr Kadzielnia in Kielce, Poland on Saturday for KSW 72

The KSW is back open Saturday with Tomasz Romanowski taking on Andrzej Grzebyk in a welterweight main event battle.

How to Watch KSW 72 Today:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

Live Stream KSW 72 on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The main card has seven great fights taking place on Saturday starting with Bartłomiej Gładkowicz taking on Oumar Sy in a middle weight bout.

The next two fights are both welterweight bouts with Michał Pietrzak taking on Brian Hooi and Kacper Koziorzębski battling Emil Weber Meek.

The fourth fight is a bantamweight bout with Patryk Surdyn taking on Gustavo Oliveira.

The ladies get the spotlight in the fifth fight when Emilia Czerwińska looks to win her second straight fight against Sara Luzar Smajić who is 4-1 in her career.

The final match before the main event is Patryk Kaczmarczyk battling the undefeated Dawid Śmiełowski.

The six matches are an appetizer for the main event that will feature two of the best welterweights.

Romanowski comes into the fight 15-8 in his career while Grzebyk is 18-5 and looking to get another huge win on Saturday.

It should be a great day of fights and you can catch all the action on The Fight Network (Canada) at 1pm EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.