How to Watch Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter

Riding a three-fight win streak, North Carolina middleweight John Salter will face middleweight champion Gegard “The Dream Catcher” Mousasi, who is defending his title for the first time since winning a five-round decision over Douglas Lima in October of 2020 at Bellator 250.

Mousasi (47-7-2) first won the Bellator middleweight World Championship when he knocked out Rafael Carvalho in the first round of Bellator 200, only to lose the belt 13 months later in a majority decision to Rafael Lovato, Jr. Mousasi, a kickboxer, has won 26 of his fights via knockout and also has nine career wins via submission, though none have come since 2014.

Salter, currently the top-ranked middleweight, earned his title shot by submitting Andrew Kapel with an arm-triangle choke in August of 2020. The former NAIA National Wrestling Champion (2007) has seen 17 of his 18 victories finish inside the distance (seven wins by TKO/KO, 10 by submission), and only one of his 22 fights has gone to a decision.

In a fight originally scheduled for Bellator 263 but was later moved to this card, No. 3 ranked bantamweight Magomed Magomedov (18-1) faces No. 4 ranked Raufeon Stots (16-1). An impressive showing for either fighter in this bout could earn a title shot against current bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

Also on the card, former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov returns to the promotion for the first time since 2019 to face 10th ranked welterweight Sabah Homasi.

