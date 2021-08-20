August 20, 2021
How to Watch Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Third-ranked heavyweight Cheick Kongo looks to rebound against Sergei Kharitonov in his Bellator return.
After a no contest due to an accidental eye poke in his heavyweight title shot against Ryan Bader in 2019 and a decision loss to Timothy Johnson in October, Cheick Kongo (31-11-1) looks to move his way back into the Championship picture against Sergei Kharitonov (32-8-2) in his first Bellator fight since 2019. Kharitonov has won eight of his last 11 fights, with two no contests.

In his last two fights, Kharitonov won heavyweight championships in other promotions. In returning to Bellator, the 40-year-old Russian has seen 17 of his last 18 victories come via knockout or submission.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

You can stream the fights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Eighth-ranked bantamweight Jornel Lugo (6-0) faces Keith Lee (7-4), heavyweight Kelvin Tiller (11-5) makes his Bellator debut against Marcelo Golm (11-3) who also is fighting under the Bellator banner for the first time.

Logan Storley returns after his first professional loss via split decision to Yaroslav Amosov in November. The loss broke an 11-fight win streak for the four-time NCAA Wrestling All-American. Storley faces Dante Schiro (8-2) who is making his Bellator debut on a two-fight win streak, having seen seven of his eight wins finish inside the distance.

The featherweight bout between Jay Jay Wilson and Adam Borics that was initially billed as the co-headliner of the event has been cancelled due to Wilson weighing in at 150.4 pounds. The featherweight division is capped at 145 pounds, and Wilson was 4.4 pounds over. 

Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov

TV CHANNEL: Showtime
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
