    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A light heavyweight double-header tops this exciting card in Phoenix.
    Author:

    Bellator 268 will take place this Saturday and it will have significant implications for the title picture at light heavyweight. Vadim Nemkov will be defending his championship for the second time, and in the co-main event, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will be looking to make his case for a chance to win back the 205 lbs. title he lost late last year.

    How to Watch Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas

    Event Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Event Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Showtime West

    Live stream Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Anglickas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Former Rizin standout Vadim Nemkov has shown himself to be a complete athlete and fighter throughout his career. The Russian's sambo background allowed him to nullify Phil Davis' powerful grappling offense in his most recent bout, and his striking versatility and pace make him a constant danger on the feet. Leg kicks will be the key to Nemkov gradually lowering the guard of Anglickas, whose style favors exchanging at closer range. 

    Ryan Bader, of course, got his start in the UFC, where he counted victories over Antonio Nogueira, Ilir Latifi and former champion Rashad Evans. His arrival at Bellator in 2017 marked the true peak of his career. That was reflected in him becoming the first ever concurrent two-weight champion in the history of the promotion.

    Bader's quickness and athleticism has yet to be matched among the heavyweights he currently reigns over, but among light heavyweights, it's in far greater supply, as perhaps shown in his title defeat against Vadim Nemkov.

    Bader, therefore, will need to find the key to navigating a fight against an opponent whose physical attributes match his own. It may take a return to his All-American NCAA wrestling roots if he is to stop 'Overtime' and his two-fight KO/TKO win streak in its tracks.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

