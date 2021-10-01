October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Bellator MMA 267: Lima vs. Page II: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bellator London offers rematch of Douglas Lima and Michael Page, who last faced off in 2019.
Author:

Bellator 267 will take place Friday at Wembley Arena in London. It features a main event bout between Michael Page and Douglas Lima.

How to Watch Bellator London: Lima vs Paige II:

Event Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Event Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime West

Live stream Bellator London: Lima vs Paige II on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Page (19-1) has just one blemish on his otherwise perfect record: Lima (32-9). In 2019, the two met in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix semifinals, and Page was knocked out in the second round. Lima landed a well-timed leg kick that tripped Page, then took advantage by rushing forward.

Page fights with his hands down and his body facing outwards, a traditional martial artist stance. Many have perceived this to be a central weakness of his, leaving him unbalanced and vulnerable to striking offense.

Since the original match, the two men have experienced a reversal of fortune, with Page fighting to five consecutive victories, all but one via stoppage. Lima, on the other hand, recently lost a title challenge to Yaroslav Amosov after a failed move up to middleweight against Gegard Mousasi. 

The rematch takes place in Page's home city, and a victory would make a title challenge that much harder to deny him. 

How To Watch

October
1
2021

Bellator MMA 267: Lima vs. Page II

TV CHANNEL: Showtime West
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
