How to Watch Bellator MMA 267: Lima vs. Page II

Bellator London offers rematch of Douglas Lima and Michael Page, who last faced off in 2019.

Bellator 267 will take place Friday at Wembley Arena in London. It features a main event bout between Michael Page and Douglas Lima.

How to Watch Bellator London: Lima vs Paige II:

Event Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Event Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Showtime West

Page (19-1) has just one blemish on his otherwise perfect record: Lima (32-9). In 2019, the two met in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix semifinals, and Page was knocked out in the second round. Lima landed a well-timed leg kick that tripped Page, then took advantage by rushing forward.

Page fights with his hands down and his body facing outwards, a traditional martial artist stance. Many have perceived this to be a central weakness of his, leaving him unbalanced and vulnerable to striking offense.

Since the original match, the two men have experienced a reversal of fortune, with Page fighting to five consecutive victories, all but one via stoppage. Lima, on the other hand, recently lost a title challenge to Yaroslav Amosov after a failed move up to middleweight against Gegard Mousasi.

The rematch takes place in Page's home city, and a victory would make a title challenge that much harder to deny him.