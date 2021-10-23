    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch KSW 64: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coming in live from Poland, KSW 64 has an exciting card from top to bottom with a monster heavyweight main event.
    Author:

    The KSW (Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki) promotion invades Lódz, Poland, for nine fights Saturday across nearly every division. The main event features monster heavyweights Mariusz Pudzianowski (15–7) and Serigne Ousmane Dia (2–0).

    How to Watch KSW 64:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: The Fight Network

    Live Stream KSW 64 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Leading up to the main event today there will be one P4P match featuring Sylwia Juskiewicz (9–6) and Karolina Owczarz (4–1). The 28-year-old Owczarz has won two fights by decision and two by tap (or choke), but lost two fights ago, also by decision. Juskiewicz wins the majority of her bouts by decision with a few by kicks and punches.

    There are two featherweight bouts today, one between Robert Ruchala (5–0) and Patryk Kaczmarczyk (7–0), another between Daniel Rutkowski (12-2) and Filip Pejic (15-5-2).

    In the welterweight division there are also two matches, one between Michał Pietrzak (10–4) and Shamil Musaev (15–0), another between Albert Odzimkowski (11–5) and Jason Radcliffe (16–8).

    In the main event, 44-year-old Polish veteran Pudzianowski looks to maintain his three-match win streak, all by punches, against 45-year-old veteran Ousmane Dia from Senegal. He has won the first two bouts of his MMA career and is not looking to lose his first today.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    KSW 64

    TV CHANNEL: The Fight Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

