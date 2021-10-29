Skip to main content
    How to Watch Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 6 (LFX 6): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Three Lights Out Xtreme Fighting titles will be on the line on Saturday night, including a bantamweight showdown between Albert Morales and Victor Henry.
    Author:

    On Saturday night, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting returns for its sixth show after making a comeback to live events last month, and the card the promotion is running out on Oct. 30 is one that should not be missed by fans of mixed martial arts.

    How to Watch Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 6 Today:

    Event Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Event Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Fubo Sports Network

    Live stream Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 6 only on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Headlining the card will be an exciting matchup between Alberto Morales (10-7-1), the current LFX Bantamweight Champion, and Victor Henry (20-5), an elite bantamweight in his own right and the No. 1 contender in the division.

    Morales is a veteran of both the UFC and Bellator, but he'll have his work cut out against Henry, who is a scrappy fighter, one who will make life difficult for the 30-year-old Morales. To earn his current title, Morales defeated Ryan Lilly (10-5) at LFX 4 while Henry comes into the scrap in red-hot form, winning seven of his last eight fights.

    This should be a fantastic fight and is a worthy main-event-level matchup for fans of the sport.

    There will be two other titles on the line on Saturday evening, however, including the LFX Middleweight Championship, which is currently vacant, and the LFX Lightweight Championship, also vacant.

    Scrapping for the Middleweight Title will be Ozzy Diaz (4-1) and Moses Murrieta (9-5) while the latter championship will be battled over by Devon Brock (7-4) and John Paul Bosnoyan (3-1).

    And on top of the three exciting championship bouts, there will be four other intriguing matchups, including one between professional race car driver Christopher Hernandez (1-0) and Saad Ul Hasan (3-5) in the middleweight division.

    If you are a fan of fighting or mixed martial arts, be sure to tune into Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 6 on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 10:00 p.m. EST, available only on Fubo Sports Network. The action will be sure to be hot and heavy, so be sure to expect a knockout or two.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 6

    TV CHANNEL: Fubo Sports Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

