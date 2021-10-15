    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch LUX Fight League 17: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A strong card is set with nine overall fights and one championship match in the U.S. Bantamweight division in LUX Fight League 17's Friday night event.
    Author:

    The main event features the LFL Bantamweight Championship match between Marcos “Psycho” Beltran (16-7) and Francesco “Baby Face” Patron Manzo (8-0). 

    Both are fighting out of Mexico and are two of the best in their weight class. The rest of the card features four more bantamweight fights, two flyweight, one welterweight and one P4P weight class fight. Overall, this card has a little something for everyone.

    How to Watch LUX Fight League 17:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Watch LUX Fight League 17 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Beltran is a 35-year-old veteran with years of experience. His last fight took place on June 25, a bout he won with a choke over David Mendoza. He actually choked out Mendoza twice in a row, giving the younger fighter his first two losses.

    That is something Patron Manzo is looking to avoid, as the 22-year-old is 8-0 so far in his very young career.

    The fighter has been impressive early in his time as a pro, winning seven of his eight matches in different ways including submission, choke, toe hold and ground and pound.

    Masio Fullen (14-8, No. 22 Featherweight) is the other key draw on the card, taking on Ruben Lozano (9-5, No. 121 Featherweight). 

    The rest of the card is as follows: 

    • Brandon Kesler and Ivan Valenzuela in Featherweight 
    • Erick Rodriguez and Diego Ortiz in Flyweight 
    • Jorge Manzano and Pedro Pena in Bantamweight
    • Andrea Vazquez and Victoria Alba in P4P
    • Christian Cerda (Flyweight) and Cesar Vazquez (Bantamweight)
    • Yair Bautista and Efrain Montemayor in Bantamweight
    • Juan Rebolledo and Alejandro Bravo in Bantamweight.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    LUX Fight League 17

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
