A strong card is set with nine overall fights and one championship match in the U.S. Bantamweight division in LUX Fight League 17's Friday night event.

The main event features the LFL Bantamweight Championship match between Marcos “Psycho” Beltran (16-7) and Francesco “Baby Face” Patron Manzo (8-0).

Both are fighting out of Mexico and are two of the best in their weight class. The rest of the card features four more bantamweight fights, two flyweight, one welterweight and one P4P weight class fight. Overall, this card has a little something for everyone.

How to Watch LUX Fight League 17:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Watch LUX Fight League 17 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Beltran is a 35-year-old veteran with years of experience. His last fight took place on June 25, a bout he won with a choke over David Mendoza. He actually choked out Mendoza twice in a row, giving the younger fighter his first two losses.

That is something Patron Manzo is looking to avoid, as the 22-year-old is 8-0 so far in his very young career.

The fighter has been impressive early in his time as a pro, winning seven of his eight matches in different ways including submission, choke, toe hold and ground and pound.

Masio Fullen (14-8, No. 22 Featherweight) is the other key draw on the card, taking on Ruben Lozano (9-5, No. 121 Featherweight).

The rest of the card is as follows: