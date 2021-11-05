Skip to main content
    A flyweight championship bout between Kiké Gonzalez and Alessandro Costa headlines the Lux Fight League 18 on Friday night.
    The LFL Flyweight Championship bout between Mexico's Kiké Gonzalez (10-2-0) and Brazil's Alessandro Costa (9-2-0) headlines Friday's Lux Fight League 18.

    Both fighters are on a roll, with Gonzalez winning three in a row all by decision and Costa winning four straight fights. Of Costa's wins, two came by decision, one by ground-and-pound and one by submission.

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 18 Challenge today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: The Fight Network (Canada)

    Watch Lux Fight League 18 Challenge online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Lux Fight League 18 takes center stage in Mexico with strong fights and a fun card featuring three lightweight bouts, one light vs. bantamweight, one pure bantamweight, one P4P and one middleweight bout.

    The lightweight bouts will feature Alejandro Gavidia (2-1-0) vs. Irving Cardona (2-1-0); seasoned veteran Fernando Martinez (22-13-1) vs. Polo Reyes (10-7-0); and Leandro Urquiza (3-0-0) vs. Zayeq Herrera (2-0-0).

    Crossing the division streams are lightweight Luis Brito Martinez (2-3-0) taking on bantamweight Ramon Cardozo (8-4-0), while the pure bantamweight bout features Kevin Garcia (7-3-0) vs. Carlos Rivera (13-5-0).

    The final two bouts feature Laura Zamora (1-2-0) vs. Yaneth Vidal (1-2-0) in the P4P division and Ricardo Chavez (14-10-0) vs. Juan Ramon Grano Medina (8-6-1) in middleweight.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Lux Fight League 18 Challenge

    TV CHANNEL: The Fight Network (Canada)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
