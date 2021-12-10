How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 Challenge

The 19th edition of Lux Fight League's banner events are set to take place this Friday.

Mexico City's Pepsi Center will host the country's most must-see mixed martial arts promotion, as the 19th edition of Lux Fight League gets underway this Friday, showcasing Latin America's top fighters.

How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 today

Event Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Event Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: The Fight Network

The main event, scheduled for five five-minute rounds, will be contested for the Lux Fight League middleweight championship. It will feature former welterweight Iván "Bam Bam" Valenzuela, who has taken the move up to a heavier weight class in his stride. Valenzuela is 7-1, but 4-0 in the division overall, with three of his victories coming via TKO or submission.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight fighters Alejandro Martinez and Edgar Delgado Jimenez will face each other. Delgado Jimenez, a jiu-jitsu black belt, has a background in combat jiu-jitsu, and a talent for finding leg locks. Martinez is no slouch on the ground either—five of his career wins have come either via armbar or rear-naked choke, which means this closely matched bout is sure to delight fans of submission grappling.

