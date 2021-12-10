Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 19th edition of Lux Fight League's banner events are set to take place this Friday.
    Author:

    Mexico City's Pepsi Center will host the country's most must-see mixed martial arts promotion, as the 19th edition of Lux Fight League gets underway this Friday, showcasing Latin America's top fighters.

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 today

    Event Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Event Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: The Fight Network

    Live stream UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The main event, scheduled for five five-minute rounds, will be contested for the Lux Fight League middleweight championship. It will feature former welterweight Iván "Bam Bam" Valenzuela, who has taken the move up to a heavier weight class in his stride. Valenzuela is 7-1, but 4-0 in the division overall, with three of his victories coming via TKO or submission.

    In the co-main event, light heavyweight fighters Alejandro Martinez and Edgar Delgado Jimenez will face each other. Delgado Jimenez, a jiu-jitsu black belt, has a background in combat jiu-jitsu, and a talent for finding leg locks. Martinez is no slouch on the ground either—five of his career wins have come either via armbar or rear-naked choke, which means this closely matched bout is sure to delight fans of submission grappling.

    Regional restrictions may apply

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19

    TV CHANNEL: The Fight Network
    Time
    7
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Raptors

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    MMA Mat
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 19 Challenge

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_3203536
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic

    3 minutes ago
    michigan state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania at Stony Brook in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Princeton vs. Providence in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy