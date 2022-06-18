Lux Fight League 23 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Lux Fight League 23: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lux Fight League 23 hits center stage on Friday night live from Centro Expositor in Puebla, Mexico.

The top MMA league in Mexico is back Friday night for Lux Fight League 23 from the Centro Expositor.

How to Watch Lux Fight League 23 Today:

Match Date: June 17, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Lux Fight League 23 on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The event will be headlined by Marco Beltran taking on Rodolfo Rubio Perez for the LFL Bantamweight Championship. 

Beltran comes into the match 16-7 and ranked No. 8. Perez comes in 18-11-1 and is ranked No. 22.

It should be a battle as the two men fight for a chance to claim the LFL Bantamweight belt.

Fighting before them will be Allan Zuñiga against undefeated Francesco Patron Manzo in a featherweight bout. Zuñiga comes into the match 13-4, while Manzo has won all eight of his previous bouts.

Also on tap for Friday night are a couple of women's matches, with Linda Martell making her fighting debut against Andrea Vazquez, who is 2-1.

Friday night should be a great night of fights with five matches in the preliminary rounds and six more on the main card.

The Lux Fight League has become huge in Mexico and this event shouldn't disappoint.

Regional restrictions may apply.

