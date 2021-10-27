    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Professional Fight League Championship, Part 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Million dollar prizes and World Championships are on the line, including a Welterweight matchup of the 2018 and 2019 Champions on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The final round of the 2021 Professional Fight League Championship takes center stage tonight. Six champions will be crowned, and each winner will take home a prize of a million dollars. 

    The main event of the evening pits Kayla Harrison (11-0), a two-time Olympic gold medalist seeking her second PFL title at lightweight, against Taylor Guardado (3-1-1) who is undefeated in 2021.

    The co-main event is also a title fight featuring the 2018 World Champion welterweight Magomed Magomedkerimov (29-5) vs. 2019 World Champion welterweight Ray Cooper III (23-7-1). 

    How to Watch Professional Fight League Championship, Part 2 Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Professional Fight League Championship, Part 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cooper advanced to the final, defeating Rory MacDonald by unanimous decision in round one of the bracket in August. That same night, Magomedkerimov defeated Sadibou Sy by unanimous decision to advance to the million dollar final.

    These two faced off in the PFL back in December of 2018, with Magomedkerimov winning with a second round guillotine choke.

    In the heavyweight final, Bruno Cappelozza (13-5) battles Croatia’s Ante Delija (19-4). This is a rematch of a bout earlier this year that saw Cappelozza win via knockout just 46 seconds into the first round. The last three victories for Cappelozza have come via knockout.

    The featherweight final features undefeated Russian Movlid Khaybulaev (18-0-1) against The Long Island Killer Chris Wade (20-6). Khaybulaev has rebounded from a disastrous end to the 2019 PFL season that saw him lose twice, with three convincing wins that all went the distance to put him into the final.

    Also on the main card, Abigail Montes (2-0) will face Claressa Shields (1-0).

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Professional Fight League Championship, Part 2

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
