August 27, 2021
How to Watch PFL Playoffs Featherweights & Light Heavyweights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday's Professional Fighters League action features the company's top featherweights and light heavyweights, including Brendan Loughnane.
The semifinals of the Professional Fighters League playoffs wrap up tonight with the featherweights and light heavyweights set to throw down.

The main bout will feature two of the world's top featherweights, the top-seeded Brendan Loughnane (21-3-0) and the undefeated Movlid Khaybulaev (17-0-1) battling it out to reach the final.

Date: August27, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

You can stream PFL Playoffs Featherweights & Light Heavyweights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Loughnane famously was denied a contract by UFC president Dana White despite winning his Contender Series bout against Bill Algeo in 2019.

A win in the PFL featherweight championship would mean more than a $1 million prize for Loughnane. It could also get him back on the UFC radar.

The co-main event will be the other featherweight semifinal, Chris Wade (19-6-0) vs. Bubba Jenkins (16-4-0).

The two light heavyweight bouts that will kick off the action will pit Antonio Carlos Jr. (11-5-0) against Emiliano Sordi (23-8-1) and Cezar Ferreira (14-9-0) against Marthin Hamlet (7-2-0).

Regional restrictions may apply.

